Andhra chief secretary directs collectors to create awareness on census

Andhra Pradesh chief secretary K Vijayanand on Thursday directed district collectors to create widespread awareness among people regarding the 2027 Census in the state. There is a need to create widespread awareness among the public to conduct the census process properly and smoothly.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 29-01-2026 22:41 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 22:41 IST
Andhra Pradesh chief secretary K Vijayanand on Thursday directed district collectors to create widespread awareness among people regarding the 2027 Census in the state. Reviewing the forthcoming census, the chief secretary discussed the preparatory arrangements for the mega enumeration exercise and stressed on the need for awareness for the smooth conduct of census. ''There is a need to create widespread awareness among the public to conduct the census process properly and smoothly. Collectors should take appropriate measures in this direction,'' said Vijayanand in an official press release. He clarified to the collectors that state census director, J Nivas, has already issued appropriate guidelines in this regard, and that they should strictly follow them and strive to successfully conduct the upcoming census process. Further, he instructed Nivas to publish special IEC (Information, Education, Communication) material for public awareness on the 2027 Census and send it to all the districts.

