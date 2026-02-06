Left Menu

School Uniform Clash: Headmistress Fights Back

A school headmistress was denied entry for wearing a churidar, allegedly due to the school manager's directives. Despite the arrest of a temporary security guard, the manager has not been charged. The headmistress intends to pursue legal action amidst concerns over her safety and work environment.

Kollam | Updated: 06-02-2026 11:15 IST
  • India

A headmistress at a government-aided school has expressed her fears over continued employment after being denied entry for wearing a churidar. She accuses the school manager of orchestrating the incident, though the manager remains uncharged.

Sindhu S Nair asserts that the arrest of Shashank, a temporary security guard, is merely a distraction. According to her, he acted under the manager's orders. Despite this, no actions have been taken against the manager, suggesting a potential cover-up.

The headmistress remains adamant about pursuing legal recourse, criticizing the apparent neglect of official protocol in a government school. This episode raises significant concerns about procedural fairness and management accountability within educational institutions.

