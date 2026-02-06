Left Menu

Pariksha Pe Charcha: Modi's Exam Success Mantra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged students to focus on life and educational skills rather than wasting time on cheap internet data. During the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026', he also highlighted the importance of balanced life and professional skills, while sharing insights on personal achievements and growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2026 12:08 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 12:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged students to avoid wasting time on the internet, despite its affordability, and to direct their energies towards improving life and educational skills. Addressing students during the ninth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026', he emphasized the need for full engagement in education.

Modi discouraged merely gaming for entertainment or financial purposes due to the low cost of data, urging students to see gaming as a skill for self-development. He highlighted that education should focus on holistic development, not just exam scores, and advised students to develop individual study routines.

During the session, Modi expressed that good teachers should emphasize comprehensive growth over scoring high marks, stating life skills share equal importance with professional skills. 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' has become an important educational initiative, expanding from a local interaction format to one of India's largest student engagement programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

