Swiss Tragedy: Justice Delayed for Crans-Montana Fire Victims

The family of Trystan Pidoux, a victim of the tragic fire in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, is frustrated with the slow pace of justice in their son's case. As they prepared to bury Trystan, prosecutors delayed an autopsy, leading to a canceled vigil and empty grave.

The incident has drawn international attention, with criticism mounting over the Swiss justice system's handling of the tragedy. Families are questioning why autopsies were not mandated for all victims, as confidence in the investigation wanes amid missed opportunities to gather crucial evidence.

Swiss authorities face growing pressure as victims' families, supported by legal representatives like Romain Jordan, consider exhumations to seek answers. Meanwhile, Italian authorities took matters into their own hands, conducting post-mortem examinations on Italian nationals who died, highlighting discrepancies in the investigative process.

(With inputs from agencies.)