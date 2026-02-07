Saving Childhood: Impact of Mobile Phones on Kids
Babita Chauhan, Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women, emphasizes the harmful effects of mobile phones on children's development. Her comments follow the tragic suicide of three sisters in Ghaziabad. Chauhan advocates reducing mobile phone use among young students to preserve their childhood.
Babita Chauhan, the Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women, highlighted the detrimental effects of mobile phone usage on children's physical and mental development. Her assertion gains prominence as it follows the tragic incident involving three sisters in Ghaziabad, who ended their lives after their mobile phones were confiscated.
Chauhan communicated to district magistrates that for students up to class 5, homework and projects should not be sent via mobile phones. She believes this change is essential for fostering improved physical and mental development in children. Chauhan suggested a return to diary-based homework, which helps children and parents understand educational responsibilities better.
Following the sisters' untimely deaths, investigations revealed they were distressed by their father's decision to take away their phones, curtailing their online activities. As the aftermath unfolds, the issue raises broader concerns about the pervasive role of technology in children's lives and its psychological implications.
