Knife Attack in Russian University Leaves Four Indian Students Injured
Four Indian students were injured in a knife attack at a Russian university in Bashkortostan. A 15-year-old attacked them in a dormitory, injuring several students and police. Authorities have opened a criminal case into alleged negligence among officials who knew of the suspect's behavioral issues.
- Country:
- Russia
A violent incident unfolded at a medical university in Russia's Bashkortostan region, where four Indian students were injured in a knife attack, according to the Indian embassy in Moscow and Russian investigators.
The assailant, identified as a 15-year-old, carried out the attack in a student dormitory in the city of Ufa, injuring several students and police officers. The city is located approximately 1,100 kilometers east of Moscow.
The Investigative Committee has initiated a criminal case, citing potential negligence by officials who reportedly were aware of the suspect's behavioral issues but failed to implement preventive measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)