Knife Attack in Russian University Leaves Four Indian Students Injured

A violent incident unfolded at a medical university in Russia's Bashkortostan region, where four Indian students were injured in a knife attack, according to the Indian embassy in Moscow and Russian investigators.

The assailant, identified as a 15-year-old, carried out the attack in a student dormitory in the city of Ufa, injuring several students and police officers. The city is located approximately 1,100 kilometers east of Moscow.

The Investigative Committee has initiated a criminal case, citing potential negligence by officials who reportedly were aware of the suspect's behavioral issues but failed to implement preventive measures.

