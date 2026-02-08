Left Menu

Knife Attack in Russian University Leaves Four Indian Students Injured

Four Indian students were injured in a knife attack at a Russian university in Bashkortostan. A 15-year-old attacked them in a dormitory, injuring several students and police. Authorities have opened a criminal case into alleged negligence among officials who knew of the suspect's behavioral issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 08-02-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 15:59 IST
  • Russia

A violent incident unfolded at a medical university in Russia's Bashkortostan region, where four Indian students were injured in a knife attack, according to the Indian embassy in Moscow and Russian investigators.

The assailant, identified as a 15-year-old, carried out the attack in a student dormitory in the city of Ufa, injuring several students and police officers. The city is located approximately 1,100 kilometers east of Moscow.

The Investigative Committee has initiated a criminal case, citing potential negligence by officials who reportedly were aware of the suspect's behavioral issues but failed to implement preventive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

