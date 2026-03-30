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Illegal Slum Operation Busted in Gurugram: Man Arrested

Gurugram Police arrested Naresh Yadav for illegally establishing a slum with 150 huts on government land, charging occupants for housing and shops. The arrest followed a complaint by Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran that Yadav threatened dwellers when confronted about the legality of the land occupation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 30-03-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 22:33 IST
Illegal Slum Operation Busted in Gurugram: Man Arrested
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  • India

On Monday, Gurugram Police arrested an individual involved in the illegal establishment of a slum on government land in Sector 53. The slum comprised at least 150 huts and residents were charged for occupying them.

The arrest followed a complaint from the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), which highlighted that a man, Naresh Yadav, had been collecting money from the slum inhabitants. Residents later discovered the land was government-owned and raised their concern, but Yadav allegedly threatened them.

The Gurugram police spokesperson confirmed that approximately 150-200 huts were constructed on HSVP land, with Yadav collecting Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 from each. A Crime Branch team conducted the arrest based on the filed complaint at Sector 53 Police Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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