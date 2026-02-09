Left Menu

Antonio Jose Seguro Poised for Historic Victory in Portuguese Election

In the Portuguese presidential runoff, Antonio Jose Seguro, a moderate socialist, is expected to win decisively. Exit polls indicate a significant lead over his far-right rival, Andre Ventura. Despite Ventura's defeat, his increased support reflects the rising influence of the far-right in Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 09-02-2026 01:32 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 01:32 IST
Antonio Jose Seguro Poised for Historic Victory in Portuguese Election
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Antonio Jose Seguro, a moderate socialist candidate, is on track for a commanding victory in Portugal's presidential runoff election this Sunday. Television exit polls indicate Seguro holds a significant lead, polling between 67% and 73% against his far-right opponent, Andre Ventura.

Ventura's camp, although trailing at 27% - 33%, shows an uptick in support compared to last year's general election, where his Chega party garnered 22.8%. This growth highlights the increasing traction of the far-right across Portugal and Europe, despite falling short in this presidential race.

Portugal's presidency may be primarily ceremonial, but it carries influential powers, such as the ability to dissolve parliament, call snap elections, and veto legislation. As Seguro appears poised to assume the role, the election underscores shifting political dynamics within the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Touchdown Tribute: A Presidential Message to Super Bowl Teams

Trump's Touchdown Tribute: A Presidential Message to Super Bowl Teams

 Global
2
Israeli President Herzog's Contentious Visit Highlights Strained Australia-Israel Relations

Israeli President Herzog's Contentious Visit Highlights Strained Australia-I...

 Australia
3
Storm Marta Unleashes Deadly Floods in Northern Morocco

Storm Marta Unleashes Deadly Floods in Northern Morocco

 Morocco
4
Jimmy Lai's Trial: A Tense Moment for Hong Kong

Jimmy Lai's Trial: A Tense Moment for Hong Kong

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026