Left Menu

Devi Ahilya University's Green Campus Initiative: Fines for Non-Compliance Loom

Devi Ahilya University in Indore may impose fines on colleges lacking adequate greenery on their campuses. The move aligns with the Madhya Pradesh government's focus on green initiatives. Non-compliance could affect college affiliations. Proposals will be presented to the executive council for approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 09-02-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 12:58 IST
Devi Ahilya University's Green Campus Initiative: Fines for Non-Compliance Loom
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move toward environmental conservation, Devi Ahilya University is considering penalizing colleges that neglect maintaining sufficient greenery on their campuses, according to university officials.

Madhya Pradesh's Higher Education Department has consistently prioritized green campuses, with mandates for tree planting regularly issued, explained Sachin Sharma, Director of the University's College Development Council.

Failure to comply with these mandates may result in fines, potentially impacting the colleges' affiliation with the university. The proposal is set to be reviewed by the university's executive council for final approval, affecting approximately 200 colleges affiliated with Devi Ahilya University in western Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Stocks Surge on Japan's Political Upset and Tech Rebound

Global Stocks Surge on Japan's Political Upset and Tech Rebound

 Thailand
2
Manipur Unrest: CM Singh Appeals for Peace Amid Escalating Tensions

Manipur Unrest: CM Singh Appeals for Peace Amid Escalating Tensions

 India
3
Russian Drone Strikes Intensify Amidst Peace Talks

Russian Drone Strikes Intensify Amidst Peace Talks

 Global
4
Zimbabwe vs Oman: Thrilling T20 World Cup Clash Begins

Zimbabwe vs Oman: Thrilling T20 World Cup Clash Begins

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026