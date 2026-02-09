Devi Ahilya University's Green Campus Initiative: Fines for Non-Compliance Loom

In a significant move toward environmental conservation, Devi Ahilya University is considering penalizing colleges that neglect maintaining sufficient greenery on their campuses, according to university officials.

Madhya Pradesh's Higher Education Department has consistently prioritized green campuses, with mandates for tree planting regularly issued, explained Sachin Sharma, Director of the University's College Development Council.

Failure to comply with these mandates may result in fines, potentially impacting the colleges' affiliation with the university. The proposal is set to be reviewed by the university's executive council for final approval, affecting approximately 200 colleges affiliated with Devi Ahilya University in western Madhya Pradesh.

