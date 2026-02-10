Urgent Call: Odisha's Universities in Crisis

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has called on Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati to urgently address the vacancy of vice-chancellors across 13 state-run universities, highlighting a crisis in the higher education sector.

In a memorandum submitted at the Lok Bhavan, the BJD emphasized the need for full-time vice-chancellors to restore meritocracy and autonomy, and noted the large gaps in the teaching staff.

Governor Kambhampati, also the chancellor of these universities, assured that the appointment process is already underway and vacancies will soon be filled, addressing concerns of administrative instability and academic shortcomings.

