BJD Takes Stand Against Dubey's Outrageous Claims

BJD president Naveen Patnaik has called for BJP MP Nishikant Dubey to seek mental health attention following his divisive statements about freedom fighter and former Odisha chief minister Biju Patnaik.

Dubey alleged a covert link involving Biju Patnaik, former PM Jawaharlal Nehru, and the CIA during the 1960s China conflict. His remarks have stirred significant controversy in Odisha, with many demanding a retraction.

In response, several BJD members, including MP Sasmit Patra, have openly condemned Dubey's statements as an affront to Odisha's pride, emphasizing Biju Patnaik's patriotic legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)