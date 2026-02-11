Left Menu

Professors of Practice: Bridging Industry and Academia for Nation Building

The Ministry of Education reports that 1,840 industry experts have been appointed as Professors of Practice in 349 universities under the National Education Policy 2020. This initiative emphasizes skill-based learning and industry-academia collaboration, allowing professionals to contribute to education for up to four years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 20:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Education has announced that over 1,840 industry professionals have assumed roles as Professors of Practice across 349 universities and colleges nationwide. This development, shared by Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar in the Rajya Sabha, aims to align with the National Education Policy 2020's focus on skill-based learning and enhanced industry-academia partnerships.

This initiative allows experts in varied fields to engage in higher education on an honorary basis, contributing to society and nation-building efforts. The Ministry reported that most appointments occurred in private (715) and deemed universities (699), with additional appointments in state universities, central universities, and colleges.

According to data, Tamil Nadu leads with the highest number of such appointments, followed by Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh. The role's tenure is limited to three years, extendable by one year in exceptional cases, with a total service cap of four years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

