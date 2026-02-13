Left Menu

Vijay's Power Play: Shaking Tamil Nadu's Political Landscape

TVK chief Vijay's mega rally in Tamil Nadu has stirred political ripples by challenging DMK's power dynamics. Despite tragic incidents, Vijay asserted TVK's rising influence, spotlighting failures in governance and addressing public grievances, while rival parties criticized his motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Salem(Tn) | Updated: 13-02-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 21:00 IST
In a significant political spectacle, TVK chief Vijay held a massive rally in Tamil Nadu, asserting his intention to redefine power-sharing dynamics in the state. His proposal to share power with allies has disrupted the existing political equilibrium, particularly unsettling DMK Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The rally, which drew considerable attention, was overshadowed by the unfortunate death of a participant. Despite this, Vijay emphasized TVK's growing popularity, claiming a substantial support base in just two years. The event highlighted Vijay's critiques of the DMK's governance, pointing to unmet promises and societal issues.

The incident sparked critical reactions from political rivals, including DMK and AIADMK, regarding Vijay's ambitions. As TVK positions itself for the 2026 elections, ideological divisions and questions of governance and public welfare remain at the forefront of Tamil Nadu's political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

