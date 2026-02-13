Odisha Police Bust Migrant Trafficking Ring in Tamil Nadu
Two individuals have been arrested for allegedly trafficking and exploiting three migrant workers from Odisha, offering false promises of higher wages. The accused were apprehended in Tamil Nadu, where they had confined the workers under poor conditions without proper wages.
In a significant breakthrough, Odisha Police have arrested two individuals involved in a suspected trafficking and exploitation case of migrant workers from Odisha's Ganjam district. The arrest follows an operation that stretched across states and showcased inter-state police collaboration.
According to the authorities, Khirod Tandi, hailing from Odisha but residing in Tamil Nadu, and Karthi from Tamil Nadu, deceived the victims at a railway station, luring them with the promise of higher wages. This promise quickly turned into betrayal as the workers found themselves confined and exploited in a room without sufficient food or compensation.
The Berhampur SP noted that thanks to timely intelligence and coordination with Tamil Nadu Police, the victims were rescued, and the perpetrators were apprehended in Coimbatore. The victims, identified as residents of Laxmi Narayanpur, have been safely repatriated, and the accused are facing judicial proceedings.
