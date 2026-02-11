Empowering Change: Ensuring Women's Safety in Academia
The National Commission for Women is hosting a consultation on women's safety in higher education. The event will address challenges like harassment and discrimination, review safety measures, and promote collaboration among stakeholders to enhance safety and awareness in academic institutions.
- Country:
- India
The National Commission for Women is set to hold a crucial state-level consultation focused on women's safety in higher educational institutions. Scheduled for Thursday, the event will delve into pressing challenges such as harassment and discrimination, aiming to assess existing institutional systems.
Chaired by NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, the meeting is expected to feature significant discussions among senior state police officials, academic leaders, and legal experts. Among the attendees will be student representatives and NCW officials, marking an interdisciplinary approach to tackling these issues.
Despite notable strides in women's access to higher education, safety and dignity concerns persist, driven by incidents of harassment and inadequate statutory safeguards. The consultation seeks to evaluate current safety measures, strengthen collaboration between key stakeholders, and enhance legal awareness to ensure a safer educational environment for women.
