Sebi Launches AI-Driven Multilingual Campaign to Boost Investor Awareness
Sebi has introduced a pilot multilingual, AI-enabled public outreach campaign to promote its 'Sebi Check' Tool and validated UPI handles, in collaboration with AI firm Sarvam. This initiative helps investors verify UPI IDs and bank details of Sebi-registered intermediaries before making transactions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has initiated a groundbreaking public outreach campaign, employing artificial intelligence and multiple languages to enhance investor awareness.
The campaign, in association with Sarvam, a company that specializes in building AI models for Indian languages, was launched as a pilot effort.
As a crucial part of this initiative, select investors will be contacted for informative calls from Sebi's verified number, promoting a safer investment environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sebi
- AI-enabled
- campaign
- investor
- awareness
- UPI
- Sarvam
- intermediaries
- investment
- verified
ALSO READ
Empowering Young Minds: PGIMER's Innovative Healthcare Awareness Drive
Bodhan AI at IIT Madras to build sovereign AI-powered education ecosystem for India with Sarvam AI
Gang held for duping man with fake Europe tour offer after car purchase in Kochi
Kauvery Hospital Tirunelveli and Sarah Tucker College Youth Red Cross Students Joined Forces to Organize a World Cancer Day Awareness Programme
Empowering Electorate: EVM Awareness Revolution Sweeps Across Poll-Bound States