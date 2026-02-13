Left Menu

Sebi Launches AI-Driven Multilingual Campaign to Boost Investor Awareness

Sebi has introduced a pilot multilingual, AI-enabled public outreach campaign to promote its 'Sebi Check' Tool and validated UPI handles, in collaboration with AI firm Sarvam. This initiative helps investors verify UPI IDs and bank details of Sebi-registered intermediaries before making transactions.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has initiated a groundbreaking public outreach campaign, employing artificial intelligence and multiple languages to enhance investor awareness.

The campaign, in association with Sarvam, a company that specializes in building AI models for Indian languages, was launched as a pilot effort.

As a crucial part of this initiative, select investors will be contacted for informative calls from Sebi's verified number, promoting a safer investment environment.

