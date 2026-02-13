Sebi Launches AI-Driven Multilingual Campaign to Boost Investor Awareness

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has initiated a groundbreaking public outreach campaign, employing artificial intelligence and multiple languages to enhance investor awareness.

The campaign, in association with Sarvam, a company that specializes in building AI models for Indian languages, was launched as a pilot effort.

As a crucial part of this initiative, select investors will be contacted for informative calls from Sebi's verified number, promoting a safer investment environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)