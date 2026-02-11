Left Menu

Election Commission Launches Extensive EVM & VVPAT Awareness Campaign Across India

The Election Commission of India has initiated a large-scale campaign to familiarize voters with Electronic Voting Machines and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail units across five states and the Union Territory of Puducherry. The campaign includes demonstrations to enhance voter confidence and ensure transparent electoral processes.

Updated: 11-02-2026 20:13 IST
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has embarked on a comprehensive awareness campaign focusing on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) systems. The initiative spans the states of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and the Union Territory of Puducherry, with an aim to educate the electorate on the operation of these machines.

According to an ECI press release, more than 1.20 lakh voters have attended EVM demonstration camps hosted at various Election Demonstration Centres (EDCs) located throughout these regions. Additionally, over 1.16 lakh voters participated in mock voting exercises during these demonstrations, with over 29,000 Polling Station Locations covered by Mobile Demonstration Vans (MDVs) by February 10.

The campaign is structured around physical demonstration centers and mobile units, offering hands-on experience and addressing any uncertainties voters may have. This extensive outreach is part of the Commission's strategy to ensure transparency and boost voter confidence in the electoral process. Meanwhile, in West Bengal, election procedures have been extended following a Supreme Court directive, with critical milestones set to be achieved by February's end.

