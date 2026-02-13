Left Menu

Empowering Young Minds: PGIMER's Innovative Healthcare Awareness Drive

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) conducted an outreach program with 800 Himachal Pradesh students, highlighting healthcare as a joint duty. Through SARATHI, an initiative for youth engagement in patient care, students learned about organ and blood donation, fostering empathy and civic duty from an early age.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) recently concluded an outreach initiative with nearly 800 school students from Himachal Pradesh, educating them about healthcare's collective responsibility. The visits, conducted in four batches between February 7 and 13, allowed students to experience hospital environments while ensuring routine patient care was unaffected.

More than just a tour, the program helped students understand healthcare's shared nature. Introduced to SARATHI, PGIMER's flagship voluntary service, they learned about organ, blood, and eye donations. PGIMER Director Prof Vivek Lal emphasized prevention's power, stating healthcare starts with early awareness of healthy living, significantly reducing future healthcare burdens.

The initiative, spearheaded by Deputy Director Pankaj Rai, ensured educational exposure while maintaining hospital discipline. Students saw the teamwork required behind patient care, underscoring structured voluntary service's importance in public healthcare. For many, it was a transformative experience, reinforcing the idea that healthcare begins with awareness and responsible action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

