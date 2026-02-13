Empowering Young Minds: PGIMER's Innovative Healthcare Awareness Drive

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) recently concluded an outreach initiative with nearly 800 school students from Himachal Pradesh, educating them about healthcare's collective responsibility. The visits, conducted in four batches between February 7 and 13, allowed students to experience hospital environments while ensuring routine patient care was unaffected.

More than just a tour, the program helped students understand healthcare's shared nature. Introduced to SARATHI, PGIMER's flagship voluntary service, they learned about organ, blood, and eye donations. PGIMER Director Prof Vivek Lal emphasized prevention's power, stating healthcare starts with early awareness of healthy living, significantly reducing future healthcare burdens.

The initiative, spearheaded by Deputy Director Pankaj Rai, ensured educational exposure while maintaining hospital discipline. Students saw the teamwork required behind patient care, underscoring structured voluntary service's importance in public healthcare. For many, it was a transformative experience, reinforcing the idea that healthcare begins with awareness and responsible action.

