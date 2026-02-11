Thailand in Turmoil: Calls for Vote Recount Amid Irregularities

Thailand's election commission is under intense scrutiny as public demands for a vote recount grow due to alleged irregularities in Sunday's general election.

Claims of discrepancies, such as ballots being counted in the dark and mismatched tallies, have caused protests and calls for transparency across the country.

With results yet to be certified, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul awaits the outcome for government formation, while irregularity investigations continue in key locations like Chonburi province.