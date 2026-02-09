Bhumjaithai's Triumph: Thailand's Political Landscape Reshaped

The Bhumjaithai Party secured a landmark victory in Thailand's general election, drastically altering the country's political scene. Leader Anutin Charnvirakul is now in the running to become Thailand's prime minister, marking the first time in 20 years that an incumbent could be re-elected to the position.

Despite polls favoring the liberal People's Party, Bhumjaithai expanded its influence, particularly in the south and the populous northeast, securing roughly 193 out of 500 parliamentary seats according to the latest counts. Though lacking an outright majority, this gains significant bargaining power for Anutin in forming a coalition.

Anutin's adept political maneuvering and nationalistic campaign strategies played well with the electorate amid economic and nationalistic concerns. The victory enables him to potentially stabilize governance with support from both the powerful military and influential institutions, subject to the successful formation of a ruling coalition.