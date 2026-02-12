Left Menu

Dharmendra Pradhan launches 3 new AI courses to be offered by IIM Lucknow

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday launched three new courses on Artificial Intelligence which will be offered by Indian Institute of Management IIM, Lucknow. We aim to bridge the gap between technology innovation and commercially viable business models which will serve as a powerful catalyst in developing AI capacity, said MP Gupta, Director, IIM Lucknow.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 16:23 IST
Dharmendra Pradhan launches 3 new AI courses to be offered by IIM Lucknow
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday launched three new courses on Artificial Intelligence which will be offered by Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow. The courses are: BS in Artificial Intelligence and Business Analytics, Tech MBA and Integrated BS + Tech MBA. ''We aim to make India a global leader in ethical AI. I commend business schools for leading the integration of AI into management education, innovation, and real-world societal applications. It will prepare students for an AI-driven future while ensuring technology serves human values and national development,'' the minister said at the launch during Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave here. ''With one of the world's largest young workforces, India has a unique opportunity to build indigenous AI models and solutions for the world. Aspirational India must leverage Artificial Intelligence not only for economic growth but also for inclusive and socially meaningful progress,'' he added. Pradhan said AI must improve outcomes across sectors such as education, healthcare and public services through responsible adoption of best practices and innovative delivery models. ''By encouraging institutions and young innovators to develop indigenous solutions and promote technological consciousness, India can build AI systems that respond to national needs while contributing meaningfully to global innovation,'' he said. While BS in Artificial Intelligence and Business Analytics (four years) will be offered from 2026-27 academic session, Tech MBA will be offered from academic year 2027-28. Students enrolled in the BS (AI & BA) programme at IIM Lucknow will have the option of pursuing an integrated BS + Tech MBA degree, completing both degrees in five years. ''The new programmes on Artificial Intelligence at IIM Lucknow seamlessly blend business acumen with technological depth through a thoughtfully designed modular course curriculum. We aim to bridge the gap between technology innovation and commercially viable business models which will serve as a powerful catalyst in developing AI capacity,'' said MP Gupta, Director, IIM Lucknow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two US Navy ships collide in waters near South America, WSJ reports

Two US Navy ships collide in waters near South America, WSJ reports

 Global
2
Sebi looking at multiple measures to reduce costs of regulation: Pandey

Sebi looking at multiple measures to reduce costs of regulation: Pandey

 India
3
UPDATE 4-Sanofi ousts CEO Hudson after stalled turnaround at vaccine giant

UPDATE 4-Sanofi ousts CEO Hudson after stalled turnaround at vaccine giant

 Global
4
Dipankar slams Modi govt for labour codes, VB G RAM G, trade deal with US

Dipankar slams Modi govt for labour codes, VB G RAM G, trade deal with US

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026