padho.ai: The AI-Powered Learning Platform That Understands How Every Child Thinks

BENGALURU: Built by IIT alumni and engineers from Flipkart and Uber, padho.ai has launched an AI-powered learning platform that combines a Digital Brain Twin, an advanced interactive learning interface, and proprietary mastery algorithms to give every student a 1:1 AI mentor, available 24/7 in their own language. India has over 250 million school-going children and technology finally makes it possible to give each one personalized attention. Traditional and online classrooms, where a single teacher manages 40 to 80 students, weren't built for individualization. The curriculum moves at one pace. A child who struggles with fractions in Class 6 moves to Class 7 anyway, where algebra assumes mastery of those foundations. Learning gaps accumulate. But this isn't a failure of teachers or students, it's a limitation of scale. And until now, quality personalized teaching has been available primarily in metropolitan areas. AI changes that equation. India's first wave of edtech largely focused on exam preparation through crash courses, test series, and rank predictions. These platforms optimised for scores rather than deep understanding, and much of the coaching culture moved online. padho.ai takes a different approach. It is a learning-first platform designed to develop genuine conceptual understanding that does not fade after exams. This aligns with India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which calls for a shift from rote memorisation toward competency-based and formative assessment that emphasises analysis, critical thinking, and conceptual clarity. NEP 2020 envisions education as holistic, experiential, and learner-centric, and padho.ai aims to support this vision at scale through AI. padho.ai maps millions of granular skills as ''neurons'' in each student's cognitive model, connected through a concept map-a structured graph where every skill is linked to its foundational prerequisites. Powered by proprietary algorithms rooted in Bayesian Knowledge Tracing (BKT) and Item Response Theory (IRT), the system continuously updates its belief about what each student knows and when they're likely to forget it. When a student struggles, the platform traverses the concept map backward to find the root gap-even grades earlier and rebuilds from there. The platform offers a visual notebook where the AI mentor and student think together-drawing, annotating, rendering equations, graphs, and interactive visualizations in real time. The notebook replicates the collaborative intimacy of one-on-one tutoring digitally. Every stroke, hesitation, and question feeds the algorithms, making learning measurable at a granularity no classroom could achieve. Every session is generated in real time, adapted to the student's pace, and delivered through Socratic dialogue and not pre-recorded lectures. The AI mentor asks, ''walk me through how you got there''-creating a safe environment where students learn without fear. It is available 24/7 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and six other Indian languages, thus bringing quality education to tier 2 and tier 3 cities, towns, and rural areas across India. The platform works across mobiles, laptops, and tablets, with every learning session functioning as a live class tailored to each student's strengths and weaknesses. The platform currently offers mathematics content aligned to CBSE, ICSE and State Boards, extending to JEE, NEET and Olympiad preparation, alongside Science, Computer Science and related subjects. Since entering pilot phase three months ago, the platform has attracted more than 1,000 students organically. The youngest learner of the platform, a Grade-2 student, achieved international ranks in both IMO and NSO. Education is a fundamental right in India and padho.ai aims to make it equal for all. Entirely bootstrapped and growing organically, the platform reflects a vision in which the school of the future is not a building, but an interface that adapts to every child. The platform emphasises helping students develop a deep understanding of concepts rather than preparing them solely for exams. The approach is based on the belief that strong conceptual foundations support improved performance over time, particularly when students encounter unfamiliar problems. As generative AI tools become increasingly prevalent in education, platforms like padho.ai represent an emerging category of AI designed not to provide answers faster, but to develop thinking skills more effectively. Whether this teaching-first model can scale alongside India's exam-centric system remains to be seen, but early adoption across age groups suggests growing interest in alternatives to answer-on-demand learning. About padho.ai Padho.ai is an AI-driven learning platform focused on guided, concept-first education. The platform uses Socratic hints and interactive notebooks to help students work through problems independently while identifying knowledge gaps over time. You can learn more by visiting padho.ai or emailing them at reach@padho.ai

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)