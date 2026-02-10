Tamannaah Bhatia's New Role Sparks Debate: A Non-Kannada Ambassador for Mysore Sandal Soap

Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited has chosen actress Tamannaah Bhatia as its brand ambassador, a decision that's sparked backlash from sections of the public and politicians.

The move was defended by State Industries Minister M B Patil, who stated it was a decision based purely on business considerations.

Despite the criticism, the government is preparing a roadmap to expand export operations, aiming for increased market presence both locally and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)