Left Menu

Tamannaah Bhatia's New Role Sparks Debate: A Non-Kannada Ambassador for Mysore Sandal Soap

Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited appoints actress Tamannaah Bhatia as their brand ambassador, sparking controversy due to her non-Kannada background. The government defends the decision citing business strategy, despite criticism from BJP leaders and some social media users. The appointment is seen as a strategic move to expand Mysore Sandal Soap's market reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-02-2026 23:38 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 23:38 IST
Tamannaah Bhatia's New Role Sparks Debate: A Non-Kannada Ambassador for Mysore Sandal Soap
Tamannaah Bhatia

Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited has chosen actress Tamannaah Bhatia as its brand ambassador, a decision that's sparked backlash from sections of the public and politicians.

The move was defended by State Industries Minister M B Patil, who stated it was a decision based purely on business considerations.

Despite the criticism, the government is preparing a roadmap to expand export operations, aiming for increased market presence both locally and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Grants Interim Bail to Contractor in Delhi Biker Death Case

Court Grants Interim Bail to Contractor in Delhi Biker Death Case

 India
2
Haryana's Pension Controversy: BJP Government Rebuts Congress Claims

Haryana's Pension Controversy: BJP Government Rebuts Congress Claims

 India
3
CBI Coordinates Deportation of Murder Suspect Sombir Motta from USA

CBI Coordinates Deportation of Murder Suspect Sombir Motta from USA

 India
4
Pakistan's Positive Mindset Against India: Farhan's Game Plan

Pakistan's Positive Mindset Against India: Farhan's Game Plan

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026