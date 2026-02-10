Tamannaah Bhatia's New Role Sparks Debate: A Non-Kannada Ambassador for Mysore Sandal Soap
Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited appoints actress Tamannaah Bhatia as their brand ambassador, sparking controversy due to her non-Kannada background. The government defends the decision citing business strategy, despite criticism from BJP leaders and some social media users. The appointment is seen as a strategic move to expand Mysore Sandal Soap's market reach.
Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited has chosen actress Tamannaah Bhatia as its brand ambassador, a decision that's sparked backlash from sections of the public and politicians.
The move was defended by State Industries Minister M B Patil, who stated it was a decision based purely on business considerations.
Despite the criticism, the government is preparing a roadmap to expand export operations, aiming for increased market presence both locally and internationally.
