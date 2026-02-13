Left Menu

Running vehicles catch fire in separate incidents in Kerala

Two moving vehicles caught fire in separate incidents in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode districts, officials of the Fire and Rescue Service said on Friday. Fire tenders reached the spot within 10 minutes and doused the blaze, officials said. Fire and Rescue Service personnel in Kozhikode said the vehicle was transporting electronic goods when the driver noticed the fire.

Two moving vehicles caught fire in separate incidents in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode districts, officials of the Fire and Rescue Service said on Friday. According to officials, a car in which a couple were travelling caught fire near Jagathy in Thiruvananthapuram at around 11 am. The couple immediately moved the vehicle to the roadside, jumped out and alerted the nearby fire station. The car was soon engulfed in flames and completely gutted, officials said. Fire tenders reached the spot within 10 minutes and doused the blaze, officials said. Fire force personnel said the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, though the vehicle was old. In a similar incident at Omassery in Kozhikode district late on Thursday night, a moving auto taxi caught fire. Fire and Rescue Service personnel in Kozhikode said the vehicle was transporting electronic goods when the driver noticed the fire. He and other occupants managed to get out in time before the vehicle was engulfed in flames, officials said. Fire tenders reached the spot and doused the blaze within half an hour. Officials said the autorickshaw and the electronic goods it was carrying were completely destroyed in the fire. Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) officials have begun an investigation to determine the cause of the fires, officials added.

