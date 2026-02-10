Left Menu

El Nino Alert: Weather Bureau Warns of Potential Warming Phenomenon

Japan's weather bureau reports a 60% chance of the El Nino phenomenon occurring in the summer, with a 50% likelihood in spring. El Nino leads to warming ocean temperatures in the Pacific, while La Nina brings colder temperatures and is associated with floods and drought.

  Japan

Japan's weather bureau has issued a warning about the potential occurrence of the El Nino phenomenon, indicating a 60% likelihood of its development in the summer. In spring, the probability stands at 50%, with an equal chance for normal conditions to persist.

The El Nino phenomenon is marked by the warming of ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific, impacting global weather patterns significantly. Conversely, the La Nina phenomenon is characterized by colder-than-usual ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific, often leading to adverse weather events such as floods and drought.

The weather bureau's announcement underscores the importance of preparing for potential climatic changes that could affect various regions' agricultural productivity and water resources.

