Left Menu

ACU Offers Scholarships for Indian Students to Study in Australia

Australian Catholic University announces scholarships for Indian students targeting several disciplines such as education, business, law, health sciences, computer, and data science. Offering 10% to 25% tuition fee reductions, these scholarships enhance access to quality education at ACU's campuses across Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 17:04 IST
ACU Offers Scholarships for Indian Students to Study in Australia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Australian Catholic University (ACU) announced its scholarship programs, specifically targeting high-achieving Indian students attending undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Australia. ACU's range of scholarships covers key sectors such as education, business, and health sciences, effectively reducing tuition fees by up to 25%.

The available scholarships include the ACU Executive Dean's International Scholarship, providing up to a 20% reduction in annual tuition fees, and ACU's faculty-based international scholarships at 15%. Moreover, the ACU International Launch Scholarship grants up to 25% off tuition fees for eligible computer science and business courses.

Interested Indian students are automatically considered for most scholarships during the admission process without needing a separate application. Students are advised to apply early for an opportunity to gain quality Australian education through ACU's globally-focused programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Assembly Showdown: Farmers' Voices Set to Roar in Budget Session

Odisha Assembly Showdown: Farmers' Voices Set to Roar in Budget Session

 India
2
Daring Night Operation: Suspected Terrorist Nabbed in Qalqilya

Daring Night Operation: Suspected Terrorist Nabbed in Qalqilya

 Israel
3
Daring Escape from Juvenile Home Near Jammu raises Serious Concerns

Daring Escape from Juvenile Home Near Jammu raises Serious Concerns

 India
4
Cole McConchie Steps Up Amid Unexpected Line-up Change for New Zealand

Cole McConchie Steps Up Amid Unexpected Line-up Change for New Zealand

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026