ACU Offers Scholarships for Indian Students to Study in Australia

Australian Catholic University (ACU) announced its scholarship programs, specifically targeting high-achieving Indian students attending undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Australia. ACU's range of scholarships covers key sectors such as education, business, and health sciences, effectively reducing tuition fees by up to 25%.

The available scholarships include the ACU Executive Dean's International Scholarship, providing up to a 20% reduction in annual tuition fees, and ACU's faculty-based international scholarships at 15%. Moreover, the ACU International Launch Scholarship grants up to 25% off tuition fees for eligible computer science and business courses.

Interested Indian students are automatically considered for most scholarships during the admission process without needing a separate application. Students are advised to apply early for an opportunity to gain quality Australian education through ACU's globally-focused programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)