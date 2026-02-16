Left Menu

Political Showdown: Punjab vs Haryana Over Water Dispute

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring criticizes Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for campaigning for BJP while seeking Punjab's water rights. Amid discussions on Punjab elections, Warring addresses AAP's political tactics and ongoing Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal issue, emphasizing fair representation and criticizing anti-drug campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-02-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 19:53 IST
Political Showdown: Punjab vs Haryana Over Water Dispute
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp political discourse, Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring lashed out at Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for his dual stance. Warring condemned Saini's BJP campaigning in Punjab while simultaneously seeking a share of its water resources, calling it a 'conflict of interest.'

The discussions took place during a series of strategic meetings at Congress Bhavan, aimed at gearing up for the 2027 Assembly elections. Presided over by Congress general secretary Bhupesh Baghel, the meetings gathered district presidents, MLAs, and candidates to strategize the party's future moves.

Warring also critiqued the AAP's political maneuvers, including the proposal to appoint two deputy chief ministers and highlighted the need for genuine empowerment rather than symbolic gestures. He condemned the government's failed anti-drug initiative and pointed out alleged inconsistencies in the BJP's and AAP's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

 Global
2
Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

 India
3
Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

 India
4
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Municipal Bills

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Munici...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026