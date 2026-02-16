Political Showdown: Punjab vs Haryana Over Water Dispute
Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring criticizes Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for campaigning for BJP while seeking Punjab's water rights. Amid discussions on Punjab elections, Warring addresses AAP's political tactics and ongoing Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal issue, emphasizing fair representation and criticizing anti-drug campaigns.
In a sharp political discourse, Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring lashed out at Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for his dual stance. Warring condemned Saini's BJP campaigning in Punjab while simultaneously seeking a share of its water resources, calling it a 'conflict of interest.'
The discussions took place during a series of strategic meetings at Congress Bhavan, aimed at gearing up for the 2027 Assembly elections. Presided over by Congress general secretary Bhupesh Baghel, the meetings gathered district presidents, MLAs, and candidates to strategize the party's future moves.
Warring also critiqued the AAP's political maneuvers, including the proposal to appoint two deputy chief ministers and highlighted the need for genuine empowerment rather than symbolic gestures. He condemned the government's failed anti-drug initiative and pointed out alleged inconsistencies in the BJP's and AAP's policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
