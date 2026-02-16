Left Menu

Hepatitis Havoc: Unveiling a Health Crisis in Haryana Village

A village in Haryana's Palwal district reports multiple deaths due to liver-related ailments, mainly caused by Hepatitis B. The health department is investigating potential causes, including water contamination, and is taking immediate measures to control the outbreak. Local claims suggest the death toll may be higher than reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 16-02-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 21:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Haryana's Palwal district, residents of Chhainsa village are gripped by fear as several unexplained liver-related deaths have rattled the community. Officials confirm seven fatalities over the past fortnight, with four attributed to Hepatitis B. However, locals allege that up to 20 individuals may have succumbed.

The health department has intensified monitoring and investigative efforts, suspecting water contamination or viral Hepatitis as potential culprits. Laboratory tests are pending for confirmation. The outbreak has claimed lives ranging from schoolchildren to adults, with symptoms like fever, vomiting, and abdominal pain reported among the affected.

Palwal Deputy Commissioner Harish Kumar Vashishth assured news outlets that the situation is being tracked diligently. Meanwhile, blood and water samples continue to be collected for testing, as medical teams strive to identify and mitigate the outbreak's root cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

