Mysterious Tragedy at NIT: Telangana Student's Demise Spurs Investigation

A 19-year-old student from Telangana was found dead in his hostel room at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Kurukshetra, Haryana. The deceased, Angod Shiva, was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan. Authorities noted no suicide note was found at the scene.

Shiva, a first-semester student pursuing Computer Science and Engineering, was alone when the incident occurred. His roommates from Haryana were out for lunch, returning to find the room locked from inside. Their subsequent discovery through a window prompted immediate notification of the authorities.

Police are conducting a thorough investigation, having informed Shiva's family. Friends revealed language barriers might have impeded deeper communication with Shiva. Preliminary findings suggest no immediate leads, but proceedings under relevant laws are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)