Security Breach at India AI Impact Summit: Theft Dampens Tech Showcase

Delhi Police investigate a theft at the India AI Impact Summit after security measures fell short during Prime Minister Modi's visit. Devices from NeoSapien, a startup, were stolen. Despite initial setbacks, the expo continued to attract significant attention. Police are confident in resolving the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 21:37 IST
Security Breach at India AI Impact Summit: Theft Dampens Tech Showcase
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Delhi's AI Impact Summit recently faced a security breach as devices from NeoSapien were reported stolen. The theft occurred during a security shutdown after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the event. The incident raised concerns about safety protocols at the summit.

Dhananjay Yadav, CEO of NeoSapien, expressed his disappointment, stating that the devices were left unattended during the security disruption. Despite the provision of a locker, the items were not secured, leading to significant losses for the startup.

Special Commissioner Manish Kumar Agrawal confirmed that an FIR has been filed and efforts are underway to investigate. Yadav, while praising the police's assistance, remains optimistic, noting the overall success of the event despite the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

