Left Menu

Island Star: Hemakshi Kumar Shines Bright in JEE Main 2026

Hemakshi Kumar from Port Blair shines in JEE Main 2026 with a 98.26 percentile, leading the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Learning through PhysicsWallah, she credits her success to its digital programs. Her achievement highlights the reach of online education, offering equal opportunities even in remote areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portblair | Updated: 18-02-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 17:00 IST
Island Star: Hemakshi Kumar Shines Bright in JEE Main 2026

Port Blair's Hemakshi Kumar emerged as a top performer in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, securing a stellar 98.26 percentile in the JEE Main 2026 Session 1. Competing against peers across 658 global centers, her achievement underscores the effectiveness of PhysicsWallah's digital learning ecosystem, particularly its Arjuna JEE and Lakshya JEE programs.

Despite the challenges of preparing for a national-level exam from the isolated islands, Hemakshi accessed quality education and resources comparable to major city students. She emphasized the benefit of the online format, focusing on concept clarity and the ability to revisit lectures as pivotal in her preparation strategy.

Hemakshi's success story illustrates PhysicsWallah's commitment to making exam preparation accessible across diverse geographies. By blending online, offline, and hybrid learning models, the platform aims to level the playing field for students nationwide. With another JEE session approaching in April, Hemakshi is set for intensive revision to further enhance her scores.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Police Investigate Epstein's Alleged Trafficking Through London Airports

UK Police Investigate Epstein's Alleged Trafficking Through London Airports

 Global
2
Garbage Politics: Karnataka Deputy CM Takes On BJP with ESMA Threat

Garbage Politics: Karnataka Deputy CM Takes On BJP with ESMA Threat

 India
3
Argentine Maritime Workers Strike Against Labor Reform

Argentine Maritime Workers Strike Against Labor Reform

 Global
4
Exclusive Capital's Fraud Case Unfolds: Bail Plea Rulings and High Stakes

Exclusive Capital's Fraud Case Unfolds: Bail Plea Rulings and High Stakes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026