Island Star: Hemakshi Kumar Shines Bright in JEE Main 2026

Port Blair's Hemakshi Kumar emerged as a top performer in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, securing a stellar 98.26 percentile in the JEE Main 2026 Session 1. Competing against peers across 658 global centers, her achievement underscores the effectiveness of PhysicsWallah's digital learning ecosystem, particularly its Arjuna JEE and Lakshya JEE programs.

Despite the challenges of preparing for a national-level exam from the isolated islands, Hemakshi accessed quality education and resources comparable to major city students. She emphasized the benefit of the online format, focusing on concept clarity and the ability to revisit lectures as pivotal in her preparation strategy.

Hemakshi's success story illustrates PhysicsWallah's commitment to making exam preparation accessible across diverse geographies. By blending online, offline, and hybrid learning models, the platform aims to level the playing field for students nationwide. With another JEE session approaching in April, Hemakshi is set for intensive revision to further enhance her scores.

(With inputs from agencies.)