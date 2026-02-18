SAIL Seeks Clarification on CCI's Cartelisation Notice

State-owned Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has sought further information from the fair trade regulator, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), following a notice about potential cartelisation among steel makers, sources revealed on Wednesday.

An official from SAIL, choosing to remain anonymous, noted that while the CCI has indicated suspicion of cartelisation in its notice, the absence of detailed findings makes it challenging for the company to provide a response. Without insights on the regulator's investigative process, offering any conclusive comments remains difficult, the official added.

The company has turned to legal recourse, reaching out to the court and CCI, seeking clarification. This development comes in the wake of the government's announcement to the Lok Sabha that the CCI's investigation report has been disseminated to involved parties, inviting their objections and suggestions under the competition law framework.

