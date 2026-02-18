Left Menu

Twin Triumphs: Khan Brothers Ace JEE Main 2026

Identical twins Mahroof and Masroor Ahmed Khan from Bhubneswar achieved identical scores in JEE Main 2026, scoring in the 99.998th percentile. Raised in a family valuing education, they excelled academically and in national and international Olympiads, aiming for a BTech in Computer Science at IIT Bombay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 18-02-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 20:21 IST
Twin Triumphs: Khan Brothers Ace JEE Main 2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable academic achievement, Bhubneswar's identical twins, Mahroof and Masroor Ahmed Khan, attained the same impressive score of 285 in the highly competitive JEE Main 2026 exam, placing them in the 99.998th percentile.

The ambitious siblings, students at Allen Career Institute, took the JEE Main in the same shift while vying for similar ambitions of pursuing a BTech in Computer Science at IIT Bombay.

Guided by their mother, Dr. Zeenat Begum, who left a government job to support their education, the twins excelled in multiple Olympiads and maintained a sibling rivalry that fostered mutual growth throughout their academic journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bomb Scare Shakes Delhi Schools: Rapid Evacuation Follows Threat Emails

Bomb Scare Shakes Delhi Schools: Rapid Evacuation Follows Threat Emails

 India
2
India Leads with 'Frontier AI Impact Commitments' for a Global South-led AI Governance Model

India Leads with 'Frontier AI Impact Commitments' for a Global South-led AI ...

 India
3
US Admiral's Strategic Visit Highlights Sri Lanka's Key Role in Indo-Pacific

US Admiral's Strategic Visit Highlights Sri Lanka's Key Role in Indo-Pacific

 Sri Lanka
4
Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026