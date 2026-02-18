Twin Triumphs: Khan Brothers Ace JEE Main 2026

In a remarkable academic achievement, Bhubneswar's identical twins, Mahroof and Masroor Ahmed Khan, attained the same impressive score of 285 in the highly competitive JEE Main 2026 exam, placing them in the 99.998th percentile.

The ambitious siblings, students at Allen Career Institute, took the JEE Main in the same shift while vying for similar ambitions of pursuing a BTech in Computer Science at IIT Bombay.

Guided by their mother, Dr. Zeenat Begum, who left a government job to support their education, the twins excelled in multiple Olympiads and maintained a sibling rivalry that fostered mutual growth throughout their academic journey.

