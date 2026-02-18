Tarique Rahman Pledges a New Dawn for Bangladesh with Inclusive Governance
Bangladesh's new Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman, vowed to strengthen the rule of law and foster inclusivity among all faiths. He emphasized improving law and order, curbing corruption, and ensuring safety for every citizen. Rahman aims for a democratic, humane Bangladesh governed by law, devoid of political interference.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Dhaka: In a historic address Wednesday, newly-elected Prime Minister Tarique Rahman asserted his commitment to fortifying the rule of law in Bangladesh, promising a sanctuary for citizens of all faiths and backgrounds. Emphasizing unity, he pledged equal rights and priorities, including controlling mob violence and corruption.
Rahman, succeeding interim chief Muhammad Yunus, outlined plans to address the deteriorating law and order situation, promising a society governed by law instead of political sway. His government, reflecting the ideals of justice rooted in his party's ideology, strives for a democratic and humane nation.
Meanwhile, the administration, through officials like Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, is focused on combating sectarian violence, especially against minority communities. The government assures citizens of stable gas, water, and electricity supply during Ramadan, aiming to uphold civic amenities during celebrations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rs 900 Crore Corruption Scandal in Jal Jeevan Mission: A Lookout Notice Issued
Corruption Crackdown: Police Officers Arrested in Bribery Case
Turmoil at Golden Temple: Granthi Accuses Badal Family and SGPC of Corruption
Bangladesh Government Pledges Crackdown on Rising Mob Violence
China's Intensified Anti-Corruption Campaign: A Closer Look