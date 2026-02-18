Tarique Rahman Pledges a New Dawn for Bangladesh with Inclusive Governance

Dhaka: In a historic address Wednesday, newly-elected Prime Minister Tarique Rahman asserted his commitment to fortifying the rule of law in Bangladesh, promising a sanctuary for citizens of all faiths and backgrounds. Emphasizing unity, he pledged equal rights and priorities, including controlling mob violence and corruption.

Rahman, succeeding interim chief Muhammad Yunus, outlined plans to address the deteriorating law and order situation, promising a society governed by law instead of political sway. His government, reflecting the ideals of justice rooted in his party's ideology, strives for a democratic and humane nation.

Meanwhile, the administration, through officials like Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, is focused on combating sectarian violence, especially against minority communities. The government assures citizens of stable gas, water, and electricity supply during Ramadan, aiming to uphold civic amenities during celebrations.

