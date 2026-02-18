Political Shift: Conservative Defection Strengthens Liberals

A Canadian legislator from the Conservative Party has crossed the aisle to join the ruling Liberals, creating a strategic advantage for Prime Minister Mark Carney. This defection could assist Carney in securing the majority he desires in Parliament.

Currently, the Liberals hold 169 of the 343 seats in the House of Commons, falling three short of a majority. With three vacant Liberal seats, winning them could enable Carney to overcome reliance on opposition support. This majority is viewed as essential by Carney, particularly in countering US President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

This defection marks the third recent Conservative switch to the Liberals, applying added pressure on Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, who has faced leadership challenges after losing the previous election. The Conservative Party has yet to comment on this development.

(With inputs from agencies.)