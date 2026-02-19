Canada's Trade Resilience: Navigating Beyond the U.S.

Canada's trade deficit narrowed significantly in December, boosted by a robust increase in exports to countries outside the United States. This marks a shift in Canada's trade strategy aimed at reducing dependency on its largest trading partner.

Data from Statistics Canada indicates a C$1.31 billion deficit in December, down from a revised C$2.59 billion in November. Export growth was driven by record-high exports to non-U.S. markets, while commodities like unwrought gold saw substantial price increases.

Economists note the decline in the U.S. share of Canadian exports, now at a record low, underscores a broader trend rather than just a monthly anomaly, emphasizing Canada's efforts to diversify its export portfolio beyond the U.S. market.

(With inputs from agencies.)