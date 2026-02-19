Left Menu

Canada's Trade Resilience: Navigating Beyond the U.S.

Canada's trade deficit contracted in December as exports to non-U.S. markets hit an all-time high, reducing reliance on the U.S. While total exports rose 2.6%, exports to the U.S. fell in share to the lowest on record. The trend highlights Canada's strategy to diversify its trade partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 21:22 IST
Canada's Trade Resilience: Navigating Beyond the U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canada's trade deficit narrowed significantly in December, boosted by a robust increase in exports to countries outside the United States. This marks a shift in Canada's trade strategy aimed at reducing dependency on its largest trading partner.

Data from Statistics Canada indicates a C$1.31 billion deficit in December, down from a revised C$2.59 billion in November. Export growth was driven by record-high exports to non-U.S. markets, while commodities like unwrought gold saw substantial price increases.

Economists note the decline in the U.S. share of Canadian exports, now at a record low, underscores a broader trend rather than just a monthly anomaly, emphasizing Canada's efforts to diversify its export portfolio beyond the U.S. market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Partial Payment to U.N.: A Step Toward Financial Resolution?

U.S. Partial Payment to U.N.: A Step Toward Financial Resolution?

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes as Firecracker Explosion Claims Two Lives in Odisha

Tragedy Strikes as Firecracker Explosion Claims Two Lives in Odisha

 India
3
Haryana's Procurement Record: Reality Beyond Opposition Slogans

Haryana's Procurement Record: Reality Beyond Opposition Slogans

 India
4
Robotaxi Roadblock: New York Governor Halts Expansion in Smaller Cities

Robotaxi Roadblock: New York Governor Halts Expansion in Smaller Cities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026