Student Groups Challenge Protest Ban at Delhi University

Student group Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) united with other organizations in a press conference on Thursday to oppose a Delhi University order prohibiting protests, demonstrations, and public meetings on campus for the next month.

The directive, released by DU's Proctor's Office, cited potential disruptions such as traffic congestion and threats to public peace as the rationale, pointing to past protests as proof of law-and-order issues. The press event, which was marked by heavy police presence, was interrupted prematurely, prompting students to march from the Arts Faculty back gate.

KYS criticized the move as a violation of the fundamental right to peaceful dissent, accusing the university administration of targeting specific groups. The organization also condemned a Delhi Police order banning the assembly of five or more students on campus. It demanded an immediate revocation of the notice and an apology to students, urging broader mobilization against the directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)