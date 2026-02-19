Jewelry Theft Foiled on Gurugram Bus: Accused Arrested

The Gurugram Police have apprehended an individual accused of stealing jewelry from a passenger aboard a moving bus, according to statements released on Thursday.

The incident took place as the complainant was traveling with his family to attend a wedding, when suspicious individuals boarded the vehicle in Gurugram.

Authorities have identified the arrested suspect as Bijendra alias Munna from Rohtak district, while efforts are underway to locate two accomplices who managed to flee.

(With inputs from agencies.)