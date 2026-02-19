Left Menu

Iran-Flagged Vessel 'Nora' Detained by Denmark Over Registration Issues

The Danish maritime authority detained the Iran-flagged container vessel 'Nora,' anchored in Denmark's waters, due to improper registration. Initially under a Comoros flag, it wasn't found in Comoros' registry. The vessel, previously named CERUS and on the U.S. sanctions list, awaits inspection and verification.

Denmark's maritime watchdog has seized an Iran-flagged container ship, 'Nora,' anchored in its waters over registration discrepancies, local authorities announced Thursday.

Originally sailing under the Comoros flag, 'Nora' was unlisted in their registry, prompting its detention until official registration confirmation is provided by the flag state, said the Danish maritime authority. The vessel rapidly switched to an Iranian flag Wednesday, as per LSEG data.

The ship, linked to past U.S.-sanctioned identities, awaits inspections subjected to safe weather conditions. Attempts to contact the companies associated with CERUS, the vessel's former identity, have been unsuccessful.

