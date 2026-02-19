Iran-Flagged Vessel 'Nora' Detained by Denmark Over Registration Issues

Denmark's maritime watchdog has seized an Iran-flagged container ship, 'Nora,' anchored in its waters over registration discrepancies, local authorities announced Thursday.

Originally sailing under the Comoros flag, 'Nora' was unlisted in their registry, prompting its detention until official registration confirmation is provided by the flag state, said the Danish maritime authority. The vessel rapidly switched to an Iranian flag Wednesday, as per LSEG data.

The ship, linked to past U.S.-sanctioned identities, awaits inspections subjected to safe weather conditions. Attempts to contact the companies associated with CERUS, the vessel's former identity, have been unsuccessful.

