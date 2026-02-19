Tragic Electrocution Sparks Protest Over Neglected Power Line

In a tragic incident in Ruhasi Patti village, two cousins, Pradeep and Bhupendra, died after being electrocuted by a high-tension power line that snapped and fell on them. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Eka police station as the men were returning from their fields.

Community members, angered by the deaths, protested against the local authorities, highlighting their unheeded requests for maintenance of the power line. The fallen wire, carrying 11,000 volts, was in a visibly deteriorated state, according to villagers.

Authorities, including Sub-Divisional Magistrate Abbas Naqvi and Tehsildar Ravish Kumar, pacified the protest by promising Rs 10 lakh compensation to the families. Additionally, measures are underway to shift the power line and offer gram sabha land to the bereaved families.

(With inputs from agencies.)