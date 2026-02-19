Left Menu

Tragic Electrocution Sparks Protest Over Neglected Power Line

Two cousins were tragically electrocuted in Ruhasi Patti village when a high-tension power line, which had been neglected for repairs despite multiple requests, snapped and fell on them. The community protested, leading to assurances of compensation and plans to address infrastructure issues.

Updated: 19-02-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 22:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Ruhasi Patti village, two cousins, Pradeep and Bhupendra, died after being electrocuted by a high-tension power line that snapped and fell on them. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Eka police station as the men were returning from their fields.

Community members, angered by the deaths, protested against the local authorities, highlighting their unheeded requests for maintenance of the power line. The fallen wire, carrying 11,000 volts, was in a visibly deteriorated state, according to villagers.

Authorities, including Sub-Divisional Magistrate Abbas Naqvi and Tehsildar Ravish Kumar, pacified the protest by promising Rs 10 lakh compensation to the families. Additionally, measures are underway to shift the power line and offer gram sabha land to the bereaved families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

