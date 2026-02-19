Global CEOs Unite at India AI Impact Summit to Propel Responsible AI Growth

At the India AI Impact Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with global CEOs to explore strategies for responsibly scaling artificial intelligence and strengthening international collaboration. The summit underscored India's dedicated push towards AI-driven growth and technological innovation.

The event saw commitments from major conglomerates, including USD 210 billion from Reliance and Adani, to develop AI infrastructure. These efforts aim to position India as a global AI hub, with projects in data centers and edge-compute layers supporting low-latency AI delivery.

Significant investments were announced, including Microsoft's USD 50 billion for expanding AI access in the Global South and Google's initiatives to enhance connectivity. Such developments signify India's strategic role in shaping a future-ready AI ecosystem for global and inclusive progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)