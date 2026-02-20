Left Menu

From Sketch to Ceremony: Southern Italian Students' Mascot Triumph

Updated: 20-02-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 19:13 IST
A group of school students from southern Italy have earned recognition for their creative ingenuity after their original sketch inspired the mascots for the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

The mascots, a charming pair of stoats named Tina and Milo, gained immense popularity, their soft toy versions swiftly selling out in official Olympic stores. The students, hailing from Taverna in Calabria, were rewarded with tickets to the prestigious closing ceremony.

Despite some controversy over the absence of further financial rewards for their school, the project's mentor emphasized the importance of recognizing the students' innovative spirit. Their achievement stands as a testament to the creativity and potential found in young minds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

