Tragic School Incident: Safety in Question After Student's Death

In a harrowing incident in Jalore district, a six-year-old girl lost her life after a makeshift blackboard collapsed on her. The tragic accident occurred at Marudhar Shikshan Sansthan, a private senior secondary school in Bawatra village.

Authorities are investigating the school's structural integrity, as initial findings reveal the classroom was constructed using unstable materials. Police report that the school's operator is absconding, complicating the investigation.

A committee has been formed to scrutinize the school's operations. Further actions await the investigation's findings, while the local community mourns the loss of young Preeti, a Class 2 student involved in the incident.

