Trump Condemns Supreme Court's Tariff Decision

President Donald Trump expressed deep disappointment in the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to strike down his tariffs. The court's 6-3 ruling was described by Trump as shameful, highlighting his dissatisfaction with the justices involved in the decision.

Updated: 20-02-2026 23:55 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 23:55 IST
President Donald Trump publicly criticized the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday following a ruling that invalidated his extensive tariff measures.

Trump described the 6-3 decision as 'deeply disappointing' and expressed feeling 'absolutely ashamed' by the justices' judgment.

This ruling marks a significant setback for Trump's trade policies, as expressed in his impassioned address.

