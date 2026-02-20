Trump Condemns Supreme Court's Tariff Decision
President Donald Trump expressed deep disappointment in the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to strike down his tariffs. The court's 6-3 ruling was described by Trump as shameful, highlighting his dissatisfaction with the justices involved in the decision.
President Donald Trump publicly criticized the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday following a ruling that invalidated his extensive tariff measures.
Trump described the 6-3 decision as 'deeply disappointing' and expressed feeling 'absolutely ashamed' by the justices' judgment.
This ruling marks a significant setback for Trump's trade policies, as expressed in his impassioned address.
Trump says he's 'absolutely ashamed' of US Supreme Court justices who issued 'deeply disappointing' tariff decision, reports AP.
