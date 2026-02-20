Andhra Pradesh Pioneers AI Education Revolution

In a strategic move towards technological advancement, Andhra Pradesh has signed seven significant agreements aimed at driving higher education, skill enhancement, and school transformation using AI. The announcements were made during the AI Impact Summit, with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu overseeing the proceedings.

Partnerships forged include an agreement with IBM to train thousands in AI, cybersecurity, and quantum computing, and a collaboration with UNICC to establish a Centre of Excellence for AI and Quantum technologies at Amaravati, slated for 2026. A notable agreement with NIELIT will see the creation of South India's first university campus dedicated to quantum and AI education.

Further initiatives include a state-wide AI Tech Hub, promoting governance and education through AI innovations. The state also plans to implement an AI Tutor in schools, ensuring that AI becomes an integral part of the educational landscape in Andhra Pradesh, setting a precedent in nationwide educational reform.

