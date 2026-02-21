Left Menu

IIT Madras Unveils Data-driven Management Degree for Lifelong Learners

IIT Madras launched a Bachelor of Science in Management and Data Science, offering an interdisciplinary approach. The programme equips students with quantitative thinking and data-driven problem-solving skills. Open to anyone after Class 12, it follows a flexible, hybrid model, ensuring accessibility for lifelong learning in today's tech-driven world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-02-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 20:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

IIT Madras has launched a groundbreaking Bachelor of Science (BS) programme in Management and Data Science, designed to integrate business decision-making with data science. The initiative, under the Department of Management Studies, focuses on nurturing expertise in quantitative analysis and data-driven problem-solving, preparing students for modern industry challenges.

The degree aims to provide a flexible and scalable learning model, as emphasized by Director V Kamakoti, who hailed it as a significant step in fostering leadership skills for a data-driven era. Notably, the programme welcomes all individuals who have completed Class 12, offering them the opportunity to engage in high-quality, accessible education.

Structured around recorded lectures and interactive tutorials, the hybrid learning model accommodates both working professionals and students, ensuring they can balance study with other commitments. Admission is open until May 31, and successful applicants will begin courses in June, obtaining a degree recognized with the same prestige as other IIT Madras qualifications.

