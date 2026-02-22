Echoes of the Past: Iran's Resilient Spirit in Protests

Iran witnessed a resurgence of anti-government protests as university students staged demonstrations in Tehran and Mashhad.

The protests are linked to 40-day memorials for victims of a recent crackdown on nationwide demonstrations. Despite the regime's attempts to diffuse dissent, students continue to protest, reflecting historical patterns of mourning-turned-resistance in Iran.

Amidst this unrest, the US's military presence in the Middle East raises the specter of further conflict. President Trump's rhetoric suggests potential military action, while Iran's leadership works on negotiations and maintains a tense posture as citizens grapple with losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)