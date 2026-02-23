Left Menu

Maharashtra Cracks Down on Egg-Donation Racket in Thane

Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar has vowed a comprehensive investigation into an egg-donation racket exploiting women in Thane. Victims were offered money for their eggs, leading to arrests. The state assures severe penalties for those involved. A related primary report is anticipated soon.

Prakash Abitkar
  Country:
  India

Maharashtra's Health Minister Prakash Abitkar has vowed an in-depth investigation into the egg-donation racket preying on impoverished women in Thane. The police recently uncovered the scam where victims were offered Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 per cycle, being repeatedly used as egg donors.

Egg extractions were conducted at IVF centers, with eggs sold for substantial profits. Three women have been arrested in connection with the illegal operations at a residential apartment and sonography center in Joveli, Badlapur East, according to police.

Minister Abitkar assured stringent actions against those responsible, including potential blacklisting for any officials found complicit. He emphasized the state's zero-tolerance for such crimes. Meanwhile, the Thane Civil Hospital is nearing completion, promising to be the largest healthcare facility under the state health department.

