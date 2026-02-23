Left Menu

Premier League Stars Targeted with Racist Abuse After Matches

Four Premier League players, including Chelsea's Wesley Fofana and Burnley's Hannibal Mejbri, faced racist abuse on Instagram after their weekend matches. Clubs like Chelsea and Wolves condemned the behavior, vowing to work with authorities to identify perpetrators. These incidents coincided with a UEFA investigation into similar claims.

London | Updated: 23-02-2026 09:23 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Four Premier League players, including Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana and Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri, were the latest victims of racist abuse on social media following their respective matches this weekend. The incidents highlight a persistent issue within football and the broader society.

The abuse was shared via Instagram, prompting public reactions. Fofana, dismissed with two yellow cards in Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Burnley, posted images of the messages he received, condemning the lack of action against racism. Similarly, Mejbri urged for educational efforts through his Instagram story following the game at Stamford Bridge.

Clubs expressed strong opposition to the racism their players faced. Chelsea declared the behavior 'completely unacceptable,' emphasizing support for Fofana. Wolves and Burnley shared similar sentiments, collaborating with the Premier League and authorities to address the issue. The incidents occur as UEFA investigates claims of racism involving Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior in a Champions League match.

