Xenia 2026: Tradition Meets Modernity at ISBF Delhi's Cultural Gala

The Indian School of Business and Finance (ISBF) in Delhi recently organized two prominent events, Educators Connect and Xenia 2026, showcasing its commitment to a dynamic educational environment. The initiatives highlighted innovative discussions on education trends and celebrated cultural fusion, enhancing academic and student engagement at ISBF.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 14:35 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 14:35 IST
The Indian School of Business and Finance (ISBF) in Delhi is amplifying its presence within India's higher education landscape by organizing transformative initiatives that encompass educational and cultural dimensions. Recently, ISBF held two successive events: the ISBF Educators Connect and its annual cultural festival, Xenia 2026.

ISBF Educators Connect brought together over 40 educators for interactive discussions on global undergraduate paths, educational preparedness, and higher education trends. This platform underlined ISBF's role in offering globally benchmarked education in India, with input from faculty affiliated with the University of London.

Following this, Xenia 2026 showcased a blend of tradition and modernity with a record 574 participants. The festival featured street theatre, debates, singing contests, and dance performances, reflecting ISBF's vibrant community spirit and reinforcing its focus on academic and cultural enrichment.

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

